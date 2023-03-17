Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 430,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.7 %

KOF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 84,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.