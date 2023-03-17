Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.55

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Cochlear Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.
About Cochlear
