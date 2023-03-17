Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.55

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

