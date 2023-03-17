Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, March 18th.

Cochlear Stock Performance

CHEOY stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

