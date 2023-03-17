Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Acquires A$21,456.00 in Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Sarah Adam-Gedge bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.36 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$21,456.00 ($14,304.00).

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Codan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Codan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

