Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

