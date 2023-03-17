Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTSH. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.90.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $58.40 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.