CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.57 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and $24,202.73 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $8.50 or 0.00030798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00360771 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,271.66 or 0.26222113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

