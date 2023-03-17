Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 75,072 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. 498,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,677. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

