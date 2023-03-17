Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $14.72 Million in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 593,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

RODM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.09. 9,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,765. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

