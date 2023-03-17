Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.43 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.