Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 295,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,199,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 14,121,201 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.