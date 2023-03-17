Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.78. 89,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

