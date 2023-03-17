Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 838,543 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 838,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,560,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $22,159,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 327,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 135,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 546.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SMMD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,365 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

