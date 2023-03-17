Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.