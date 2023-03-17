Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 325,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 54,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $273,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. 68,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,816.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,847 shares of company stock worth $3,238,984. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

