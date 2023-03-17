Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP Leonard H. Bateman, Jr. Acquires 1,043 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) EVP Leonard H. Bateman, Jr. bought 1,043 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.61. 48,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $187.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,442,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

