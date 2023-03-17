Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System comprises 1.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

