Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 3,982,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,400. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

