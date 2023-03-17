Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.85% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.
Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
