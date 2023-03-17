Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $959,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

