Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.50. 68,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,806. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 127,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

