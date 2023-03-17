Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 129,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,356. The company has a market capitalization of $224.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.06. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

