Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $76,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 165.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 663,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,393. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $701.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

