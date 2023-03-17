Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.30%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.