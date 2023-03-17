Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,884,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660,711 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,919,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 97,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,931,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.