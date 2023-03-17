Comparing Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and CNX Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $30.60 million 0.69 $5.51 million $0.56 3.77 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.03 -$142.08 million ($1.07) -14.06

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Barnwell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnwell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 18.07% 30.37% 15.37% CNX Resources -5.36% 21.25% 6.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Barnwell Industries and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential upside of 42.48%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

Barnwell Industries beats CNX Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments. The Coalbed Methane segment focuses on the production of CBM natural gas from Pocahontas No.3. The Other Gas segment operates shale and shallow oil from Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

