Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 93,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,074. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is -416.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

