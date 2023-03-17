Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 948,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CMP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 122.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $921,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $7,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.