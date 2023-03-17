Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

