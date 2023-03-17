Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 890,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,870,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,893,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 485.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 888,106 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.