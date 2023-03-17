Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 133.9% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 133.9% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $946.50 million and $732.86 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,766.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00314868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00573966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00073575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00494814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,073,990 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,654,989,771.368514 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31461445 USD and is up 14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $662,349,220.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.