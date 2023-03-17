Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

