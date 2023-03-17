Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $57,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $179,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.