Copa (NYSE:CPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Copa stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. 22,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copa will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Copa by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

