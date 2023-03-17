Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,699,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

