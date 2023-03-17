Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CRBP stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,699,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
