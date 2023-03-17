CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €0.61 ($0.65) and last traded at €0.58 ($0.63). 6,232 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.58 ($0.62).

CORESTATE Capital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60.

About CORESTATE Capital

(Get Rating)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.