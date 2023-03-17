Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Down 13.4%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares fell 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.70. 106,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 78,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.00.
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
