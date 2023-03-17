Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Down 13.4%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares fell 13.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.70. 106,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 78,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Corporación América Airports

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

