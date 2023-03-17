Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

