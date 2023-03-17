Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 3,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

