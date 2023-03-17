Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.25

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 7242807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.