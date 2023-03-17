Covenant 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $47,345.56 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and $47,345.56 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00363393 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,008.02 or 0.26412702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

