CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 11,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,545. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CPI Card Group by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

