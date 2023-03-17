CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
CPI Card Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 11,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,545. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.
Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.