Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 98,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Crawford & Company Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.
About Crawford & Company
Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.
Read More
