Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €35.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.39) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.77 ($39.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.13 and a 200 day moving average of €31.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.95 ($27.90) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($68.39).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

