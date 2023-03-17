Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $8.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.97.
Diversey Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.00. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
