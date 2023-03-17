Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Declares Dividend of $2.84

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.8435 per share on Monday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $73.21 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.