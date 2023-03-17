Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 286.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Creo Medical Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON CREO traded down GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 25.90 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.78. Creo Medical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The firm has a market cap of £90.86 million, a P/E ratio of -172.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creo Medical Group

In other news, insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford purchased 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £895.60 ($1,091.53). 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

Further Reading

