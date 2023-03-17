Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Nasdaq makes up approximately 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

