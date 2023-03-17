Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,477 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $219.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.90. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

