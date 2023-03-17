Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $28.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.6% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $363.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.09 and a 200-day moving average of $358.84. The company has a market cap of $271.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

